THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:State police chief T P Senkumar’s Facebook post on All-India Service Rules,which is being viewed as an attempt to rein in DGP Jacob Thomas for his remarks on the court verdict in the bar bribery case, has evoked sharp criticism from the social media.

And Senkumar had posted a scanned image of the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 without any comments late on Tuesday. The post is considered as a reply to Jacob Thomas, who told the media that he did not violate any rule.

Barring a few, the 130 plus comments for the police chief’s post on Wednesday evening were in support of Thomas, who has become a thorn in the flesh of the UDF Government.

While some commentators opined that Thomas was being crucified for not supporting corruption, some others urged Senkumar not to belie the public’s trust in him by ‘crucifying’ his colleague.

Senior lawyer Cherunniyoor P Sasidharan Nair commented that the Supreme Court had ruled that government officers have the right to react against corruption and misrule. He also recalled Senkumar’s casteist remarks in the case pertaining to the alleged attack on Forest officials by actor Kalabhavan Mani.

Some other commentators ridiculed the police chief for taking recourse to Facebook to teach discipline to his colleague.

However, those, who supported Senkumar, argued that the police chief was right in upholding the prevailing rules.