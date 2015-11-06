KOCHI:The thrilling match among UDF, LDF and Twenty20, an organisation formed by business major KITEX, in Kizhakkambalam panchayat has come to a dashing finish as 90.5 per cent votes were polled on Thursday.

It is the highest polling among Grama Panchayats in Ernakulam district. In 2010, the polling per cent was 84.5 and UDF came into power with 15 members. By afternoon, 68 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise. The enthusiasm increased and by 4 pm, 82 per cent votes were polled. Altogether 87 candidates are in the fray- UDF, LDF,BJP and Twenty20-19 each, SDPI-3 and Independent-8. Kizhakkambalam has been the epicentre of political discussions due to the presence of Twenty20.

Sabu Jacob, Managing Director, Kitex Garments and chief co-ordinator of Twenty20 expressed confidence over the higher turn out as he believed that it would favour their candidates.

“The huge polling is a sign which indicates that people are hoping a change. We are confident to win in 15-18 wards in the panchayat,” he said.

On polling day, minor issues were cropped up in Pukkattupady, Kizhakkambalam, Poyyakkunnam, Kavungapparambu and Vilangu wards as Congress and CPM workers protested when observers videographed proceedings, thinking that they were representatives of Twenty20.