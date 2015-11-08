IDUKKI: The AIADMK, which was in news recently for wrong reasons, has now reasons to smile with the stunning victory in three of the four seats it fought in the civic body elections in the district. The Kerala unit of the Tamil Nadu ruling party won a ward each in Marayur, Peermade and Devikulam Grama Panchayats.

While Praveen secured first ward -- Woodland -- in Peermade panchayat and K L Balakrishnan won from third ward - Rajeev Nagar -in Marayur panchayat, the party’s another candidate, Bhagyalakshmi, bagged Benmore, the first ward in Devikulam panchayat.

Some AIADMK leaders were arrested for trying to influence voters by providing them gift items and money from Marayur area during the campaign days.