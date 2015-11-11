THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day-long resignation drama that the capital witnessed on Tuesday was much more than a mere resignation - it was all about the numbers game. The Oommen Chandy-led UDF Government with a 74-66 majority in the Assembly - after K B Ganesh Kumar moved away recently - has been attempting to ensure that the government doesn’t fall. Incidentally, former chief whip P C George too declared his resignation on Tuesday, putting the UDF tally at 73 once the resignation is formally submitted.

With K M Mani - with 8 MLAs after P C George moved away from the front - making it evident that he would not step down without a fight, there were rumours that the Kerala Congress may even consider severing ties with the front. A number of options, including Mani resigning along with 8 MLAs, also came up for discussion. If K M Mani moves away with 8 MLAs, the UDF Government’s total number in the Assembly would come down to 65. Hectic parleys were held in the UDF camp on maintaining the adequate numbers. Sensing reluctance from the part of P J Joseph to quit, UDF leaders started sending feelers to the Joseph faction, which has three MLAs - Mons Joseph and T U Kuruvilla in addition to Joseph. It was pointed out that even if K M Mani along with four other MLAs move away, these three MLAs can be part of the UDF Govt thereby making the numbers stand at 68 while the LDF tally remains as 66.

The numbers game would be crucial during votings in the Assembly. Recently, during the voting in the Assembly, Ganesh Kumar had joined hands with the LDF. If the Kerala Congress splits again and a faction of MLAs votes with the LDF, it would be difficult for the govt. Tuesday’s resignation drama was all about the numbers’ game in the Assembly, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.