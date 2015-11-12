KOZHIKODE:Interpol is on the lookout for six Keralites, including a woman, after enforcement agencies of other countries, including the United States, have issued an alert seeking their immediate arrest. Of the 90 Indians against whom red notices have been issued by foreign law enforcement agencies, six people from Kerala are wanted in connection with major economic offences, fraud and kidnapping.

While Sreelatha Nair ,45, was wanted by the US on charges of kidnapping, Ponnor Sasi ,26, and Nooruddin Chundukunnumal ,54, of Munderi were wanted by UAE for fraud cases, Kochamchery Mohammed ,57, by Qatar on charges of fraud, Abdul Kareem Koormullam ,66, by Oman for breach of trust and Ambi Krishnan ,51, of Thiruvananthapuram by Afghanistan for fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is designated as the National Central Bureau of India (NCBI) for the Interpol, which has updated the list with the names of the wanted persons. Following the Interpol alert, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Kerala home department to trace the whereabouts of the persons.

“The police department has been asked to collect the details of the persons in the list hailing from Kerala. We are also regularly coordinating with the NCBI that has red notices against Indian nationals published by foreign agencies,” said a senior police officer. According to the officer, this list is different from the Interpol notice issued for Indian nationals by Indian enforcement agencies. The NCBI had issued red corner notices against nearly 830 Indian citizens in the period between 2001 and 2010. Currently, the red corner list is prepared by Indian agencies has 670 names.

Interpol became familiar for Keralites after the name of Santhosh Madhavan alias Amritha Chaithanya, a self-styled

godman, was published in the most-wanted list for a fraud case in 2008.