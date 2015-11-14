KOZHIKODE: Welcoming the High Court order staying his suspension for a month, Dinu K, first year BA Sociology student of Farook College, on Friday said the stay order proved that the policies of the college including the action against him was legally baseless.

“Being sure of doing nothing wrong, I went to the court, and I am also strong enough to face the future court proceedings. The other male and female students involved in the issue- sitting together in the classroom-could also have taken firm stand against the college authorities rather than writing an apology,” said Dinu, adding that they were forced into signing a document to the effect that they would be expelled from the college if found involved in such similar activities.

Social activist K Ajitha, who was in the forefront to protest against the suspension, reiterated that the suspension order should be cancelled. “The stay order is a fitting response to the anti-democratic policies of the college. The college authorities have no right to object to a male and a female student sitting together. They have no right especially for suspending a student on raising voice against it,” she said.

However, university union councillor Shakir M said the stay order was availed on the basis of a writ filed by Dinu, and the college did not get an opportunity to present its version.

Majority of reports appeared in the media were distorted, and there was no such gender discrimination in the college, he said. Despite repeated attempts, the college principal and the management refused to make any comments on the court verdict.