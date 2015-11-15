Home States Kerala

AIADMK Goes All-out to Establish a Strong Base in Kerala

Published: 15th November 2015 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2015 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

IDUKKI: The Tamil Nadu ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is on an all-out effort to make a strong base in the State.

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections, the party is now wooing the Pembiali Orumai that bagged three seats, including a division in the Devikulam Block, in the local body elections.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which could convince the voters in six seats — three each in Idukki and Palakkad — in the State in the panchayat elections, is trying to expand its vote base in the district where around 30 per cent of the total 8,49,184 voters are of Tamil origin. For the same, it is now trying to attract the Pembilai Orumai, which besides winning three seats in the district proved its mettle in Munnar division of the district panchayat where it emerged third with 8,746 votes. 

No front can rule Munnar panchayat without the support of the women collective. The Orumai could make its presence felt in almost all the 33 seats, including the six block divisions, it got into fray.

Some AIADMK leaders, including an MLA, reportedly held talks with Nallathanni division member Gomathy Augustine and other leaders of Pembilai Orumai at her home on Diwali. However, Orumai president Lissy Sunny, who is against such moves, denied the same, telling it was just a rumour to ruin its unity.  While Lissy and a few are Malayalees in the collective, most of them are of Tamil origin.

The Home Ministry has also been alerted by the intelligence department about the possible alliance between the Orumai and the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is also trying to influence individual voters in the Tamil dominated areas by distributing biryani, saris and sweater as part of its victory celebrations in Marayur where it won the civic body election besides two wards in Peermade and Devikulam panchayats.

All the six AIADMK panchayat members from the State were recently felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Peermade Grama Panchayat members, the other day, had turned violent after some AIADMK leaders from Tamil Nadu occupied the dais and presented shawls to all members and officials present there.

Some of the AIADMK leaders were taken into custody before the elections for influencing voters by gifting them with money and costumes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp