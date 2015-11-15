AIADMK Goes All-out to Establish a Strong Base in Kerala

Sruthi Paruthikad By

IDUKKI: The Tamil Nadu ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is on an all-out effort to make a strong base in the State.

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections, the party is now wooing the Pembiali Orumai that bagged three seats, including a division in the Devikulam Block, in the local body elections.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which could convince the voters in six seats — three each in Idukki and Palakkad — in the State in the panchayat elections, is trying to expand its vote base in the district where around 30 per cent of the total 8,49,184 voters are of Tamil origin. For the same, it is now trying to attract the Pembilai Orumai, which besides winning three seats in the district proved its mettle in Munnar division of the district panchayat where it emerged third with 8,746 votes.

No front can rule Munnar panchayat without the support of the women collective. The Orumai could make its presence felt in almost all the 33 seats, including the six block divisions, it got into fray.

Some AIADMK leaders, including an MLA, reportedly held talks with Nallathanni division member Gomathy Augustine and other leaders of Pembilai Orumai at her home on Diwali. However, Orumai president Lissy Sunny, who is against such moves, denied the same, telling it was just a rumour to ruin its unity. While Lissy and a few are Malayalees in the collective, most of them are of Tamil origin.

The Home Ministry has also been alerted by the intelligence department about the possible alliance between the Orumai and the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is also trying to influence individual voters in the Tamil dominated areas by distributing biryani, saris and sweater as part of its victory celebrations in Marayur where it won the civic body election besides two wards in Peermade and Devikulam panchayats.

All the six AIADMK panchayat members from the State were recently felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Peermade Grama Panchayat members, the other day, had turned violent after some AIADMK leaders from Tamil Nadu occupied the dais and presented shawls to all members and officials present there.

Some of the AIADMK leaders were taken into custody before the elections for influencing voters by gifting them with money and costumes.