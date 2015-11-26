KOCHI: Even though it looks like acquittal of 11 persons in the Panyikulam SIMI camp case as a setback for the NIA, its officials maintain that verdict of the court was a favourable one.

“The prime accused in the case were the first five persons. The acquitted persons had no association with the terror group. That is why we charged only minor offence against those persons. Sedition charges against the second and third accused for making inflammatory speeches against the nation and charges against the first and second accused for being members of an unlawful organisation have been proved. We welcome the verdict of the court,”P G Manu, counsel for NIA said.

V T Raghunath, counsel for the accused person, said that the high number of acquittal raises question about the investigation carried out by NIA. “From the initial stages, innocent persons were charged with a fake case. The court itself has stated that prosecution failed to prove case against 11 accused persons. After the announcement of the verdict, we would decide whether to file an appeal against the verdict,”he said.