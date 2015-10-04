KASARGOD: The police have arrested the main accused in the Vijaya Bank heist at Cheruvathur and taken into custody two other suspects. Two other suspects in the case are on the run. The police have also recovered gold from a house. Sources said the main suspect, whose composite sketch was released by the police, was arrested by a team led by Nileshwaram CI Premachandran in Kudagu on Friday night. He is a Malayali settled in Kudagu.

The suspect was the tenant who took on rent six rooms on the ground floor of the business building under the fake name of Ismail. The other three suspects were also detained in Kodagu. Two of them were accused in burglary cases.

The top officials investigating the case have not confirmed the detention.

However, sources said the main suspect is no longer believed to be the kingpin and the role of more persons was being probed.

The thieves broke into the strongroom of the bank on September 26 and stole gold jewellery weighing 19.5 kg and nearly `3 lakh in cash. The officers have put the blame squarely on the bank officials for the security lapse which led to the robbery.

“There is a good news that I will reveal tomorrow (Sunday),” said Kasargod SP A Srinivas.

The SP will also hold a press conference at his office on Sunday.