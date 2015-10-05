Wage Logjam to Continue in Kerala Plantation Sector

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The stalemate in the plantation sector is likely to continue in the coming days with the plantation owners once again making it clear that it will not be possible to give Rs 500 as daily wages. The decision comes in the wake of the Plantation Labour Committee (PLC) meeting on Monday.

A meeting of the Association of Plantation of Kerala on Sunday made it clear that they would not be able to provide the wage that the striking employees were demanding. The owners said that they were not in a position to hike the salary in the present situation when many of the estates were running on loss.

Association of Plantation of Kerala Chairman C Vinayaraghavan said that the estate owners would not be able to move ahead  if the present hike was agreed upon.  ‘’Conceding to demands without any rationale will be a death knell to the industry,’’ he said. The Association also claimed that the actual wages received by the worker was nearly 45 per cent more than the current wages projected outside.  Vinayaraghavan said that it has already been explained in the PLC that the managements were willing to consider a reasonable increase in wages provided there was a reasonable increase in productivity along with support mechanism from the government. They also demanded the government to abolish Agriculture income and Plantation Tax. Another demand that they put forth is to bring back the Land tax to the level of 2010. The Association has also demanded implementation of Plantation Study committee report and also to extend the rubber price support mechanism.It should be noted that the Plantation Labour Committee (PLC) meeting’s held in the last days failed to to arrive at a consensus regarding wage hike with the Trade Unions sticking on to their demand of Rs 500 minimum wage and the Managements refusing to concede to the demand.

Settle Plantation Workers’ Stir: VS

T’Puram: Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan has urged the government to settle the plantation workers’ strike in Munnar before the situation gets worse. “The managements are denying various benefits mandated in the Plantation Act. There are allegations that the government and the managements are hand in glove, which would worsen the present situation,” the Opposition Leader said. 

