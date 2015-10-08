THRISSUR: Mooting the formation of a broad left front, a concept which has been mulled by CPI, CPM, CPI (ML), SUCI, RSP, Forward Bloc etc at national level, the CPI (ML) Red Flag (Unnichekkan Group) has currently been engaged in talks with the left parties ahead of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

“In the current scenario where communal forces are gaining strength, a left alternative is the need of the hour. We are open to such an alliance between the left parties and plan to compete in all districts except Malappuram and Kasargode,” said Red Flag State Secretary PC Unnichekkan.

The party has an incumbent member at Nayarambalam Panchayat in the Ernakulam district. “We had secured 2500 votes in the Attappadi district Panchayat elections, but lost several seats like the Kodamthuruth Panchayat in Alappuzha by a minuscule margin,” he said.

He said the party would be looking to replicate its performance in the 2005 elections at Nayarambalam Panchayat, where they had won three seats. “Out of the total 15 wards, CPM had won three seats and DIC had two. We could have had the first Red Flag Panchayat President with the support offered by DIC, but we then decided against it,” said Unnichekkan.