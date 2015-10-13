THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The charred body of a 38-year-old businessman from Vithura was found in a burnt car at Kulasekharam in Kanyakumari district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar, 38. He was the proprietor of JMR Furniture Industries.

Vithura Sub Inspector G Baiju said Ramesh Kumar’s body was found in an Alto K10 car with registration number KL 21 D 1140. The police found out the engine number and chassis number of the car and tracked down its owner, Rajesh Kumar. When contacted, he said his brother had taken his car on Sunday to go to church, but never returned.