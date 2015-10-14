KOCHI:The LDF on Tuesday started its campaign in full swing for elections to the Kochi Corporation and the district panchayat, after more candidates filed nomination.

Finalising the list of candidates without any hitch, the LDF hit the election arena well ahead of its rivals. In the keenly watched Ravipuram division, LDF candidate Usha Praveen, daughter of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar, formally launched her campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, nine more candidates, including Leader of Opposition in the outgoing council K J Jacob, Monamma Kokkad, P S Viju, V A Sreejith, Sulabha, Sunila Selvan, Sunitha Salam, Prof Nirmala and P R Renish, filed nomination papers for the Corporation polls. In the district panchayat, ten LDF candidates filed nomination papers.