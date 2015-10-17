KANNUR:Malabar Thiyya Mahasabha (MTM) state president N K Krishnan on Friday said the SNDP-BJP alliance would not make any impact in North Kerala.

“The SNDP-BJP alliance might work in South Kerala. The Thiyya community in Malabar region has no links with the SNDP,” Krishnan told reporters here.

The 35-lakh-strong Thiyya community will not pay heed to the call of SNDP leaders to lend support to a BJP led-third front in the upcoming local body elections, he said. He also accused political parties of trying to appease minority community for political ends. “Nevertheless, we don’t think Vellappally is the right person to lead the protests against the minority appeasement in state,” he said.

MTM general secretary K P Kumaran demanded political parties to give due representation to Thiyya community in the election.