PALAKKAD:After a lull, Maoist threat has gripped the state with a shootout occurring between the ultras and the police in the interiors of Attappadi, around six kilometres from Kadakamanna, around noon on Saturday.

A 16-member armed police team led by Circle Inspector of Agali K M Devassiya and accompanied by the Thunderbolts commandoes was on a routine search operation inside the forests when a group of seven persons suddenly opened fire on them. The police retaliated, and at least seven rounds were fired by the security agencies. There were unconfirmed reports that two Maoists were injured in the firing.

Superintendent of Police N Vijayakumar, who visited the area, told Express that additional reinforcements were on their way from Malappuram and the antinaxal force had been sent from Palakkad. He said no cops were injured in the incident. Another team led by Sub Inspector Bobby Mathew had left the Agali police station in the morning and they combed the Bhoothayaar and Bhavani areas.

Vijayakumar said the hospitals in Attappadi, Mannarkad and Coimbatore had been informed to see if anyone with bullet injuries arrived for treatment. Police sources said the search operations were conducted on information that meetings were being held in interior forests by the terrorists at regular intervals. The police have reportedly recovered Maoist literature from the area.

District Collector P Marykutty Isaac said she had directed deployment of additional forces and asked the Superintendent of Police and the DySP (Intelligence) to visit the areas and report to her. The Thunderbolt commandoes stationed at the Agali police station in Attappadi regularly patrol the Silent valley area, upper Varadimala, Kinakkara and Bhavani areas but this was the first time that armed Maoists were spotted.

It was in December 2014 that a 15-member armed group barged into the Forest Range Office at Mukkali near Silent Valley here and damaged computers and furniture around 1.30 am. Maoists had also torched a vehicle of the Forest Department. On the same day, they had attacked the outlets of Mcdonalds and KFC.