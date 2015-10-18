KANNUR:Some dramatic moments unfolded in Pinarayi panchayat as a BJP candidate reportedly went missing since Friday and turned up only on Saturday evening to withdraw his nomination paper. The missing of Suganan triggered panic in the BJP camp and the party district president Ranjith alleged that the CPM had abducted him, at a press conference.

After Sugunan’s eleventh hour appearance and withdrawal of the nomination, BJP leaders stated that he was acting under ‘threat’. “Sugunan was under pressure following a threat and he came along with his children to withdraw nomination,” Ranjith told Express.