THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Admitting that indiscipline among allies was a cause for concern for the UDF in the upcoming local body polls, Industries Minister and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said that it was the responsibility of the parties concerned to curb indiscipline within their ranks.

Kunhalikutty was addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here on Monday.

“The problem of indiscipline does exist. Let us watch how the parties deal with it. If the government’s performance and development is the yardstick, the UDF will definitely win the local body elections,” he said.

On the so-called ‘friendly contest’ between the Muslim League and the Congress in Malappuram, Kunhalikutty said that it was a fact that UDF constituents were contesting elections on their own in 10-25 panchayats in the district.