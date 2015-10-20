THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:State police chief T P Senkumar said on Monday reiterated his stand that action would be taken against those who cull stray dogs. The State Human Rights Commission had criticised the DGP’s stand accusing that it was against the High Court order favouring the killing of violent stray dogs.

“The High Court granted permission for killing wild dogs, not stray dogs. The police will act against the indiscriminate killing of dogs. The force can act only according to the Constitution and law,” he said.

The police chief said he was yet to receive a copy of the SHRC order. The onus of questioning any violation on the part of the police in this regard would be with the High Court, he said.

Senkumar added that he has not yet received the letter from Opposition Leader VS Achuthanandan demanding a probe into the alleged corruption in the micro-finance scheme of the SNDP. On Swami Saswathikananda’s death, he said no one has asked him for a report.