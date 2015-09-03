THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will submit additional details, including boundary marking of ESA villages in the state, sought by the Union Environment Ministry on Friday. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday discussed various aspects of the issue and finalised the details to be furnished on time.

Biodiversity Board chairman Oommen V Oommen was called to the Cabinet meeting to provide clarifications in this regard. Additional details sought by the Centre would be submitted soon, said the Chief Minister during the Cabinet briefing and added that he had held talks with the officials concerned on Tuesday night itself.

“The MoEF had sought some details regarding the ESA mapping based on Kasturirangan report. Additional details included boundary flagging of ESA villages,” Oommen V Oommen said.