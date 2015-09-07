THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has called for the conduct of the local body polls in October and demanded enforcement of the model code of conduct from Monday.

“The dates for the election should be announced on Monday itself and the model code of conduct should also come into force the same day,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Sunday. Terming the deferring of local body polls unjustifiable, he told reporters here that the UDF Government is only trying to delay the elections indefinitely. Kodiyeri has made the statement even as the State Election Commission has called an all-party meet on Monday to discuss the issue. The government was bound to obey the High Court directive, he said and added that the government should have helped the EC to conduct the polls in lieu of trying to delay it. “Once the polls, slated for October, are postponed, the government could further defer the polls in the pretext of Sabarimala season in November,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the government’s intend was to implement administrator rule in the local bodies.