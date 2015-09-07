KOTTAYAM: Railway Protection Force on Sunday arrested a youth at Kottayam Railway station for an alleged sexual harassment attempt of a woman on board Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express. The arrested has been identified as Rameez, 25, of Kozhikode.

According to GRP officials, the woman, who boarded the train from Chennai in a sleeper class compartment with her husband and his brother, was allegedly assaulted by the accused after the train had left Ernakulam Railway station during the wee hours.

Scared from the alert raised by the woman, he escaped to AC coaches. The victim and her husband called the RPF officials and caught the accused.