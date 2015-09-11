KOCHI: The Centre is seriously considering to channelise all unclaimed investments under various government schemes towards the healthcare of senior citizens, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Thursday.

Jaitley was in Kochi to declare a milestone achieved by the Karunya Benevolent Fund - the Kerala Government’s lottery-linked financial support scheme - of reaching 1,11,111 beneficiaries. He said the Karunya scheme envisaged by the state government is a model for the state as well as the country as it has made lottery into a respectable funding source for health care.

Jaitley said healthcare expenses are increasing across the globe and many developed states ensure the medical care of their citizens by insurance, but India has a large number of people who uninsured and without pensions.

“Expenses in the hospitals in private sector went up and so did the crowd in pubic sector hospitals. Only 11 per cent of population are pensioned and the number of insured persons are even less than that. Most people will find the situation difficult to handle and it is here that the government has to step in as the guardian of its citizens,” Jaitley said.

The government linked the bank accounts with pension schemes for universalising the pension and insurance schemes with a small contribution from the public.

Jaitley said the medical sector in the country has witnessed several advancements in the last 25 years and now many foreign citizens are considering India as the destination of medical tourism because of lower costs.

“Foreigners get world class treatment here at a fraction of the expenses which they have to pay elsewhere. However, a large section of our population are unable to meet even those expenses. Even those above BPL are finding it to meet the medical expenses when it comes at an unexpected time. The government is planning and formulating various schemes in consideration of this fact,” he said.