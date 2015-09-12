KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on the draft notification on the Western Ghats, issued by the Centre on September 4, the Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infam) on Friday dubbed it ‘a poisoned chalice.’

According to Infam functionaries, concerns remain even after the issue of the fresh notification which has made it clear that all the 123 villages will remain ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs).

In a press release, Infam secretary general V C Sebastian said the fresh notification stated that populated areas had not been excluded from the list of ESAs. “As per section 3 (d) of the notification, people won’t be evicted from the ESAs and there won’t be any restriction on carrying out renovation works of houses in these areas, which confirm that populated areas will come under ESAs. Moreover, clauses also indicate that construction of new houses may not be permitted,” he said.

Sebastian also questioned the veracity of claims made by some that four villages in Kottayam district have been excluded from ESA. “According to the report submitted by Kerala to the Centre, the total area of ESAs in the state is 9993.7 sq km, which remains same in the fresh notification as well. This indicates that no village has been excluded from the list,” he said.