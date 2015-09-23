ALAPPUZHA: Excise team arrested a drug peddler with six ampoules at Kakkazham near Ambalappuzha here on Tuesday.

Riyas, 38, Kayippallil, Kakkazham, was nabbed from near Government Higher Secondary School Kakkazham at 3pm.

Excise range officer S Madhusudanan Pillai said the accused was under surveillance for quite some time. Riyas was accompanied by an accomplice who fled from the scene when the team arrived. Two bikes used by them were also taken into custody by the police.

Riyas had been arrested some months ago with 150 ampoules of drugs from Mannancheri here.

An investigation has been launched to track the source of the drugs.