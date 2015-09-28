KOLLAM: In an apparent dig at CPM, BJP president Amit Shah has said some of the political parties in Kerala have gone to the extent of organising Ganesh Puja and Sree Krishna Jayanti, as they are concerned over the rise of BJP in the state. “At least, we have shown the right path to the atheists”, said Shah while addressing the ‘renaissance meet’ organised by the party at Kollam.

Addressing a sizeable crowd gathered at the Cantonment ground, Shah said people in Kerala should give BJP an opportunity, as the Congress and the Communists have failed them in the past. “After Bihar election victory, we have four more states - Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu - going to assembly polls. Among these, BJP has the best chance to form a government in Kerala” Shah said.

Despite being a land of intelligent people and abundant natural resources, Kerala has lagged behind in development as the BJP had never come to power in the state. If the state had become developed, the youth here, including the nurses, would be able to find good employment in the state itself. At present, the political environment is scam-ridden, be it the solar scam or nursing recruitment, which has to be warded off. “We did not win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But, 21 percent of the voters have reposed their faith in Narendra Modi,” Shah said.

Shah received petitions from Nayadi and Chetti community regarding their reservation status. The meeting was attended by national and state leaders from the party. The meeting was held at Cantonment ground, a few meters away from the head quarters of SNDP Yogam. However, the Yogam chief Vellapally Natesan denied holding any discussion with Shah, when they met at Amritapuri for Mata Amritanandamayi’s birthday function.

Shah Meets Monks of Sivagiri Mutt

T’Puram: Monks from the Sivagiri Mutt held discussions with BJP national president Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. BJP leaders said the discussions centred around the Sivagiri pilgrimage. Swami Sankarananda, Swami Maheswarananda and Swami Parananda met Shah at the Govt Guest House here.