THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of SFI denying its involvement in preparing a ‘symbolic grave’ for the outgoing Principal of Palakkad Govt Victoria College, All-Kerala Government College Teachers Association (AKGCTA) has denied charges of victimising the Principal hailing from a Dalit background.

“Though there have been disagreements with authorities on matters concerning the day-to-day administration of the college, AKGCA has always tried to express such disagreements openly and resolve it in a democratic manner,” said AKGCTA general secretary K K Damodaran. AKGCTA had staged a stir over the delay in disbursal of teachers’ salary in Palakkad Victoria College. In the wake of the agitation, the police had registered cases against the teachers based on a complaint by the Principal. “However, we oppose attempts to vitiate the peaceful academic atmosphere of the renowned college. Whoever tries to exploit the situation for their personal or political gain should be brought to book,” the AKGCTA leader said.

N Sarasu, former principal of the Government Victoria College, had held SFI activists responsible for the ‘grave’ that appeared on the campus on the day of her retirement. The Left-affiliated student organisation had denied the charge and demanded action against the “real perpetrators”.