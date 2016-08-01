Keeping up the tradition

Ajith Kannan By

KOZHIKODE: Despite the evolution of modern medicine, the traditional practice of delivering children at home with the assistance of elderly women or relatives is still a reality in the state. Last year, 739 babies were born at their homes without the aid of modern medicine, newborn and maternal screening. As per the Health Department data, the numbers are higher in Malabar region compared to the Central and Southern districts.

Malappuram topped the list with 209 live births followed by Wayanad with 200 deliveries. Palakkad came third registering 95 such cases. Kottayam offered the least number of example with just 5 live births at homes. Though majority of such deliveries reported from rural areas, urban centres having all modern medical facilities have also witnessed live births at houses. Sunil Kumar, Additional Health Director (Family Welfare) said despite various initiatives of by the Health Department, deliveries continue to take place at houses without institutional care.

“There are chances that children born in unhygienic conditions may suffer from low birth weight. The pregnant woman will not get the basic iron and calcium tablets and suffer from anaemia and pass it to the newborn baby,” said Sunil.