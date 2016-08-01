Home States Kerala

Keeping up the tradition

Published: 01st August 2016 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2016 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

KOZHIKODE: Despite the evolution of modern medicine, the traditional practice of delivering children at home with the assistance of elderly women or relatives is still a reality in the state. Last year, 739 babies were born at their homes without the aid of modern medicine, newborn and maternal screening. As per the Health Department data, the numbers are higher in Malabar region compared to the Central and Southern districts.

Malappuram topped the list with 209 live births followed by Wayanad with 200 deliveries. Palakkad came third registering 95 such cases. Kottayam offered the least number of example with just 5 live births at homes. Though majority of such deliveries reported from rural areas, urban centres having all modern medical facilities have also witnessed live births at houses. Sunil Kumar, Additional Health Director (Family Welfare) said despite various initiatives of by the Health Department, deliveries continue to take place at houses without institutional care. 

“There are chances that children born in unhygienic conditions may suffer from low birth weight. The pregnant woman will not get the basic iron and calcium tablets and suffer from anaemia and pass it to the newborn baby,” said Sunil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp