KOZHIKODE: Marking an end to the 47-day trawling ban, hundreds of mechanised boats from the city ventured into the sea on Sunday night, accompanied with fireworks and crackers. In coming days, a considerable reduction is expected in the price of many fish varieties. The trawling ban had came into effect in June 15.

“Harbours now appears to be in a festive mood, with the fishermen being back to their business in full vigour.

In the last few days, many of them were busy prepping up their nets, while some others took care of loading ice cubes to the boats. It’s their time again,” said Assistant Director of Fisheries, Kozhikode, Abdul Majeed P.

Meanwhile, fish markets in the cities yet again are expected to have many fish varieties in abundance, including sardine, mackerel, shrimp, tuna and ribbonfish. The rates per kg of mackerel fish may go down upto `60, while it is `200 now. A similar price reduction is expected in case of sardine , with the rates going down from `120 to `50 per kg. Diesel bunks of the coastal areas were in full swing from Thursday, as boats queued up for fuel. A total number of 809 mechanised boats in the city are expected to set out for trawling in the coming days. A whopping number of 8000 workers are dependant on these boats. However, Fisheries Department have informed that only the boats complied with the government’s order for colour-coding would be allowed to operate.

The ban on trawling, which has been an established annual ritual in the fishing sector in Kerala since 1988, is aimed at helping regeneration of marine resources. The monsoon months are the spawning season for several fish species common along the Kerala coast. If allowed to fish during this period,the bottom-trawling by trawl-fitted mechanised boats would turn detrimental to juvenile fish population.

Fishermen seek more time for colour coding

Kochi: Fishermen in the State demanded extension of the deadline set by the government for implementing the order to colour-code trawlers, which came into effect on Sunday when the 47-day trawling ban ended. Boat owners have raised protest against the government’s order mandating that all boats be colour-coded as prescribed by Fisheries Department, citing high cost of repainting the boats. “Last week, we had met Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who promised to extend the deadline until December 31,” said Kerala Boat Owners’ Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal, adding that a government order on the matter was expected in the coming days. According to Joseph, painting job related to the colour-coding has been completed on around 80 per cent of the trawling boats in the State, and that additional time was being sought for the remaining boats. Meanwhile, Marine Enforcement officials, who had warned of stern action against boat operators who do not follow the order, said they had no intimation from the government about the extension. “The Department might go soft on the erring boats for the first few weeks if the order on extension is not issued. An extension will not do any good as it would give an excuse to boat owners to procrastinate something they would have to do ultimately,” said an official.