RP Group offers jobs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The RP Group of companies on Tuesday offered to recruit workers who’ve lost their jobs in Saudi Arabia. “As a mark of our support to the Indian workers who have lost their jobs, the RP Group of Companies will recruit 3,000 workers who are skilled in mechanical trade. Workers with experience in various aspects of mechanical trade can contact the office of Nasser Al-Hajri Corporation at the earliest. We will also continue to explore opportunities to accommodate more unemployed workers in our companies,’’ RP Group chairman Ravi Pillai has said. For details, look up careers@mncjobs.org. Contact: 0515203530/0515199553

