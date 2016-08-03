Home States Kerala

'Top three' in Congress discuss Mani issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With speculations rife that Kerala Congress leader and former Finance Minister K M Mani would sever ties with the UDF, the Congress in the state is all out to pacify the veteran leader and resolve the crisis that has gripped the Front. The Congress leadership is also thinking about roping in the High Command, if needed, to sort out the differences with Mani.  Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who had earlier spoken to Mani, will continue to hold discussions with him, KPCC president V M Sudheeran said here after a meeting with Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday.

Stating that there was no problem in the Front that could not be solved, Sudheeran said that all issues with respect to Kerala Congress would be sorted out. Mani is an integral part of the UDF and there was no issue which cannot be solved through discussions, he added. Sudheeran also hoped that Mani would not show any reluctance to discussions. Moreover, he said that the Kerala Congress camp at Charalkunnu would not take any decision which could be against the unity of the UDF. There were reports that the two-day camp would discuss the issue of the party’s relationship with the Front and also issues including that of sitting as a separate block in the Assembly. The Kerala Congress has already stated that it had differences with the Congress on many issues, including the appointment of Chennithala as the Opposition Leader and UDF chairman.

