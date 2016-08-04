Home States Kerala

Passenger experience: Escaped death by a whisker

\"Even a minute’s delay in jumping off the plane would have reduced all of us to ashes\", passenger explained.

Published: 04th August 2016 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Escapes

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Even a minute’s delay in jumping off the plane would have reduced all of us to ashes,” said Thiruvananthapuram native Abraham Thomas(Joji), a passenger of the ill-fated Emirates EK 521 flight that met with an accident on Wednesday.

He went to Dubai on a short visit to attend his friend’s daughter’s marriage on Friday.

“The flight was already late by 40 minutes. Around noon (UAE time) the captain made an announcement that we will be landing in Dubai at 12.32 pm. Then I felt the aircraft made an attempt to fly after it touched the ground.  I was in one of the seats in the front row. When I looked through the window on my right, I saw one engine going away from the flight and smoke rising. The flight went a good distance forward in the runway.” he told ‘Express’ over phone from Dubai Airport after completing the immigration process. According to him, the crew told passengers to rush towards the emergency exit and suddenly the exit doors were opened.When passengers rushed to the front door, smoke started coming from that direction. Hence the passengers were forced to jump through the rear emergency exit. Joji said he jumped from middle emergency door and his hand got injured in the melee. “But it was a crucial decision. Because a minute later, the plane went into flames,” said a relieved Joji.

Abraham Thomas Joji is an exporter and treasurer of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce. “I am shattered and don’t think I can stay here till Friday. I want to leave today. But I am not in a position to do so. I may leave on Thursday,” he said.

He has booked his return flight in Emirates. “I am a little apprehensive about it,” he said.

Comments

