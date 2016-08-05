'Dalit woman denied treatment for not paying bribe'

Express News Service By

KASARGOD: The District Medical Officer (DMO) A P Dinesh Kumar has begun a probe into allegation of corruption against two doctors at the General Hospital here, after a Dalit woman said she was ‘denied’ treatment because she refused to pay bribe.

Saraswati (26), a resident of Chenakkot in Madhur panchayat, was diagnosed with a prolapsed uterus and the gynaecologist recommended a surgery. Later, she was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 1,000 each to the hospital’s anaesthetist and the gynaecologist, the patient alleged. When Saraswati refused ‘because I didn’t have the money,’ the doctor discharged’ her from the hospital, she said.

Considering the media reports on the incident, District Collector E Devadasan ordered the DMO to probe the charges. “I have not got a complaint yet, but have asked the DMO for a detailed report, and it will be submitted by 11.30 tomorrow,” he said on Thursday.

The DMO said the allegations were serious, and he had informed the higher-ups in the department. “We are meeting at the collectorate tomorrow at 10.30 am and a report will be ready by 11.30 am,” Dinesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Saraswati first consulted the gynaecologist, Dr Jyoti, at her private clinic at Pulikkunnu. “The doctor told me that my uterus has slipped down and will have to be surgically removed,” she said. The gynaecologist advised her to check into General Hospital for the surgery.

Saraswati got admitted in the hospital Monday afternoon, and had a tribe certificate. “But the gynaecologist said the certificate was not enough. She will have to pay the anaesthetist (Venkatagiri K M) and her Rs 1,000 each for the surgery,” said the mother of a girl child.

When she said she did not have that much money, the doctor discharged her and asked her to return when she had money.

According to Kasargod DySP , Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, Dr Venkatagiri was probed for corruption earlier too. “We did a quick verification and recommended departmental action against him,” he said.

When contacted, Dr Venkatagiri, who is also the honorary secretary of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, said the surgery did not take place because the patient did not have her case history with her, and did not arrange for blood. “Moreover, her bystander was just her little daughter studying in class 8,” he said.

When asked about the allegations of demanding bribe, he said: “I have my private practice like all other government doctors. People think the consulting fee I charge at home is bribe,” he said and added that patients were referred to him by other doctors.

But several patients the ‘Express’ spoke to said why would they meet a government anaesthetist privately when his service would be available once they get admitted in the hospital. “The fact is he will not give a date for surgery until he gets his Rs 1,000,” said a person, whose wife underwent a Caesarean delivery two months ago at General Hospital.

His wife’s was an emergency case. “But Dr Venkatagiri rushed into the room and said my wife’s blood sugar level and pressure were high and she was not ready for operation,” the person said. “But my mother-in-law who knew his ways asked him should she meet him at his house, and he cooled down immediately,” he said. That afternoon, his bother-in-law went to the doctor’s house and paid him Rs 1,000, and he scheduled the C-section for the next day.