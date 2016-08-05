THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Emirates flight EK 521 with 226 Keralites on board met with an accident in Dubai, most flights operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai on Thursday.

Two flights of Emirates in the morning and one of Flydubai took off on time. An Air India Express flight in the evening was rescheduled and later diverted to Sharjah as Dubai airport gave limited entry, said Thiruvananthapuram airport director George G Tharakan. An Indigo flight in the evening was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Airport director submitted details of Emirates flight EK 521 to the civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airport has records related to the baggage of passengers on the aircraft. “We have complied with the standing instructions of the DGCA and Intelligence Bureau. The DGCA team may not be visiting the airport,” he said. The airport shared the information to help any probe on a possible sabotage attempt.