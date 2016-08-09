Home States Kerala

Calicut univ to launch innovative course

KOZHIKODE: Calicut University is opening up new opportunities for students by introducing a two-year post-graduate study programme with the establishment of a new department called Inter-University for Financial Economics and Financial Engineering. Students who wish to major in financial economics and financial engineering need not go to the universities in other states to study the course. The inauguration of the department will be on August 13.

This is the first time a university in the state is launching an exclusive department for the two major streams of economics. The officials said that a research-oriented infrastructure to ensure 100 per cent placement is the prime focus of the course. The two streams-financial economics and financial engineering-will focus on stock market, corporate banking and implementing mathematical methods in finance.“The study programme consists of multi-disciplinary courses and it is totally different from other regular economics courses. The course will be known as Master of Financial Economics and Financial Engineering. As of now, these two streams are not taught in-depth,” said Inter-University for Financial Economic and Financial Engineering Director Dr K S Joseph.

