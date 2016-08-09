Home States Kerala

LDF adopts wait and watch policy

The Left parties, particularly CPI, have taken a stand that the LDF need not bother about these developments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Kerala Congress has severed its ties with the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Front has adopted a wait and watch policy. The Left parties in general and the CPI in particular has taken a stand that the LDF need not bother about these developments.  CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already stated that the Kerala Congress moving to the NDA would be suicidal. There were earlier reports that KC (M) may consider joining the Left Front. Meanwhile, the CPI is not at all keen on taking the party into Left fold.  “The Left Front has no political responsibility to take political parties coming out of the United Front. The LDF has come to power after people voted for us acknowledging the Left’s agitations in the bar bribery scam against Mani. The Left Front is not a place for all the breakaway parties to join,” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told ‘Express’.

‘End of UDF in sight’

LDF.jpgMani’s exit could well be the beginning of the end for the UDF, feel some political observers. They are of the view that the new development should be seen as a political bargaining by the veteran leader. Noted Left commentator Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu sees two immediate political developments post Mani exit.  “Kerala Congress has decided to form a separate block in the Assembly. It’s the first step of an anti-Marxist front that shaped up in Kerala in 1959 being wiped out. Also, it’s significant to note that another anti-Marxist front led by the BJP is being formed in the Assembly,” Vallikkunnu pointed out in his political blog.  He further pointed out that the BJP and RSS have been moving in such a way that the anti-Marxist front in the state should be led by them. Though the BJP leadership in the state doesn’t say this, there’s a move to bring Mani to the NDA. 

‘BJP slant suicidal’

Meanwhile, the CPM has clearly warned that any move to go to the BJP side would be suicidal for the Kerala Congress. ‘’It’s not only the bar bribery case that’s influencing Mani’s decision to form a separate block. The fact that the LDF has got 43 per cent votes along with BJP’s increase in vote share from 9 to 15 pc is also noticeable. In addition to this, BJP has already set the foundation for NDA by winning a seat. In this scenario, Mani knows the relevance of having a separate block in the Assembly,’’ said a party leader, adding that the only way before the Kerala Congress is to wait for the right opportunity for bargaining.

