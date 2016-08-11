Customers get compensation from SBT

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Bank of Travancore has come to the rescue of customers who have lost money in the ATM fraud. On Wednesday, SBT credited the amount reportedly lost by account holders following the fraud at the ATM at Althara in T’Puram.

“The bank has received complaints from 15 people relating to the incident and all of them have been fully compensated,” said an official statement and added that the bank had enhanced physical surveillance of its ATMs across the state.

The SBT has also blocked the ATM cards of the customers who had transacted at the Althara ATM at the time the fraud was committed. Customers whose cards have been blocked have been informed that new cards would be issued to them within 10 days. The bank has also made arrangements for enabling these card holders to transact their business at their nearest branches.

“About 200 ATMs of SBT are already under a centralised electronic surveillance system and the bank will enlarge the scope of this surveillance to cover all the ATMs after due process,” said the bank.

The State Bank of Travancore has also requested its customers to exercise caution in the safe keeping of PIN numbers, passwords and other personal details to avoid possibilities of other malpractices.