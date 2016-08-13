KOZHIKODE: An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker, identified as Muhammed Aslam, 24, who was acquitted in the sensational Shibin murder case, was hacked to death at Kakkamvelli, Nadapuram on Friday.

According to the police, Muhammad, Kaliyaparamb House, was on his way to Nadapuram from Vadakara when an unidentified gang followed him in a car and attacked with sword and other deadly weapons around 5.30 pm.

Though the victim, who suffered multiple injuries on shoulder, hand and neck, was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries a few hours after reaching the hospital.

Muhammad was the third accused in the Thooneri Shibin murder case. All the 17 accused in the case were set free by the district court in June 2016.

Shibin was killed allegedly by a 10-member gang of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at Vellur, Thooneri near Nadapuram on January 22, 2015. Muslim Youth League state committee has alleged that the CPM was behind the murder.

In protest against the incident, the UDF has called for a hartal in Vadakara taluk on Saturday.