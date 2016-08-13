THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three village officers in the district were reportedly cheated by online banking fraud after they got phone calls seeking One Time Password (OTP) purportedly to upgrade their acocunts.

The village officers of Parassala (S Vijayakumar), Karode (R Jayakumar) and Pallichal (Justin Raj) lodged complaints before Parassala and Kanjiramkulam police.

They lost money to the tune of `4,900, `15,000 and `24,000 respectively from their salary accounts from the SBT, Neyyattinkara branch. In the complaints, they stated that some persons under the guise of customer care personnel called them up through phone to change their PIN to upgrade their account.