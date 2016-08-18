THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of his Cabinet colleagues would soon be seen imparting vital lessons in environmental conservation.

As part of a statewide project of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, the Chief Minister, ministers and green activists will lead ‘environment literacy’ classes in 75 taluks of the state on ‘World Literacy Day’ which falls on September 8.

The project has been evolved keeping in mind the problems faced by people across the world due to rapid environmental degradation.

“In addition to achieving literacy through letters, it is very essential that we also become environmentally literate taking into account the multiple challenges that our environment is facing at present,” KSLMA Director P S Sreekala said on Wednesday. KSLMA will also come up with projects to impart legal, economic and health-related literacy to the common man.

It was in 1991 April 18 that Kerala became the first state in the country to attain total literacy.