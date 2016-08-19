Alleged CPM high handedness across Kerala

Express News Service By

People will not allow party cell rule, asserts Oppn leader

PCC prez reminds of constitutional remedies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramesh Chennithala,Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and Kerala PCC president V M Sudheeran has come out strongly against the continuing high handedness of CPM cadres against all those who stood in their way,even attacking cops in uniform .

Ramesh warned chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that if he is looking forward to neutralize the police force and maintain law and order through the CPM party cells,people will not allow it. ''Two cops were rummaged in the street like dogs at Chavara the other day. The SI in the Mangalapuram police station was transferred for arresting a CPM man ,who is an accused in a case. The incidents are indicators of bringing back the cell rule of the CPM in the state'',he charged.

The opposition leader pointed out in a statement that whenever CPM came to power,there were systematic attempts to subjugate and demoralize the police force by unleashing attacks.'' The intention is to terrorize the people and give a message that the law and order machinery should be run under the party and not the police. The violent acts is also aimed to show the police force that the law of the land is nothing but the diktat served by the party and they have to simply obey it. The chief minister,who is repeatedly criticizing the police,is also giving the same message to the party cadres'',Ramesh lashed out.

Terming the scenario as really grave,Ramesh reminded that only if officialdom had its freedom,democracy will survive.''Any attempt to impose party hegemony over democracy cannot be enforced in Kerala'',he asserted.

'Attack against cops is a sign of breakdown of the rule of law'

Deploring the 'barbaric' attack against police officers by CPM men in Chavara,KPCC president V M Sudheeran said that the incident is a clear sign of the breakdown of the rule of law in the state under the Pinarayi Vijayan government.''An ASI of police was abused and thrashed in the road by SFI cadres.A curious scenario of the police becoming victims of excesses of the CPM cadres on the one one hand and a section of the force itself doing errands for the CPM by targeting political opponents on the other has emerged'',Sudheeran said,referring to police atrocities against Congressmen in Udayamperoor near Ernakulam the other day.

''The jailing of two dalit sisters in Thalaserry also shows the different face of the police.Altogether,what has surfaced is the serious lapses in maintenance of law and order in the state.If the police is unwilling to correct its course,then constitutional remedies itself will have to be thought of'',Sudheeran warned.