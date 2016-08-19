Home States Kerala

Alleged CPM high handedness across Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala came out strongly against continuing high handedness of CPM cadres against all those who stood in their way,even attacking cops in uniform.

Published: 19th August 2016 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2016 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

  • People will not allow party cell rule, asserts Oppn leader
  • PCC prez reminds of constitutional remedies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramesh Chennithala,Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and Kerala PCC president V M Sudheeran has come out strongly against the continuing high handedness of  CPM cadres against all those who stood  in their way,even attacking cops in uniform .

Ramesh warned chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that if  he is looking forward to neutralize the police force and maintain law and order through the CPM party cells,people will not allow it. ''Two cops were rummaged in the street like dogs at Chavara the other day. The SI in the Mangalapuram police station was transferred for arresting a CPM man ,who is an accused in a case. The incidents are indicators of  bringing back the cell rule of  the CPM in the state'',he charged.

The opposition leader pointed out in a statement that whenever CPM came to power,there were systematic attempts to subjugate and demoralize the police force by unleashing attacks.'' The intention is to terrorize the people  and give a message that the law and order machinery should be run under the party and not the police. The violent acts is also aimed to show the police force that the law of  the land is nothing but the diktat served by the party and they have to simply obey it. The chief  minister,who is repeatedly criticizing the police,is also giving the same message to the party cadres'',Ramesh lashed out.

Terming the scenario as really grave,Ramesh reminded that only if  officialdom had its freedom,democracy will survive.''Any attempt to impose party hegemony over democracy cannot be enforced in Kerala'',he asserted.

'Attack against cops is a sign of  breakdown of  the rule of law'

Deploring the 'barbaric' attack against police officers by CPM men in Chavara,KPCC president V M Sudheeran said that the incident is a clear sign of  the breakdown of  the rule of  law in the state under the Pinarayi Vijayan government.''An ASI of  police was abused and thrashed in the road by SFI cadres.A curious scenario of  the police becoming victims of  excesses of  the CPM cadres on the one one hand and a section of  the force itself doing errands for the CPM by targeting political opponents on the other has emerged'',Sudheeran said,referring to police atrocities against Congressmen in Udayamperoor near Ernakulam the other day.

''The jailing of  two dalit sisters in Thalaserry also shows the different face of  the police.Altogether,what has surfaced is the serious lapses in maintenance of  law and order in the state.If the police is unwilling to correct its course,then constitutional remedies itself will have to be thought of'',Sudheeran warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp