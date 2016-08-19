PALAKKAD: In the third such incident, three coaches of the Dhanbad–Alleppey Express which arrived at the Shoranur junction at 2 p.m. on Friday were found with the graffiti of “Rail Hoons”.

The Railway police said that no cases were registered as the incident would have occurred at the yard of the Dhanbad station. Three coaches were found to have been spray painted with with words “Rail Hoons” , “FLMST” , :”BIGS” , “RHS” and “DKS”.

Railway officials said that it was not known whether the “Rail Hoons” gang who were defacing coaches here had any connection with similar gangs found abroad. However, except for defacement no noticeable damages has been seen on the coaches. It is considered a nuisance though the Railways will have to repaint it.

The police said that it was on Wednesday that three coaches of the accident relief van parked in the yard attached to the seventh platform at the Shoranur junction were found to have been painted with the words “Rail Hoons”. The Railway police at Shoranur have registered a case in this connection.

The graffiti seen on the Dhanbad –Alleppey Express seemed to have been done simultaneously since it was three days ago that this train had left the Dhanbad yard.

Since trespassing on railway property was a criminal offence, it remains mysterious as to how anti social elements managed to enter the coaches at the yard and spray paint these wordings.

The first incident of graffiti by Rail Hoons on coaches were noticed in the Trichy yard.