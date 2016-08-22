Terror link in theft case: Four booked

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The police on Sunday received vital information suggesting ‘terror’ link in the theft of 55 sovereigns gold and `25,000 from a house at Perumbavoor on Friday.

An eight-member gang visited the house of Parappuram Palipparambil Sidhique on Friday afternoon in a car bearing ‘for registration’ board, in the guise of Vigilance officers. Sidhique had gone to the nearby mosque at that time. The men told Sidhique’s wife Rahna and children that the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau had received a complaint that Sidhique had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. Then, they conducted a search in the house and ‘recovered’ mobile phones and vehicle keys.

According to the officers, one of the suspects was nabbed from Malappuram district, while the other two were caught from Perumbavoor. Abdul Halim is an accused in the Kozhikode twin blast case. “Their arrest has not been recorded yet as the interrogation is progressing,” said Perumbavoor DySP Sudarshan.

The family members did not suspect anything unusual as members of the gang behaved in a very polished manner. Also, they spoke to Sidhuque, who had returned from the mosque by the time, very politely. Later, the men said they were calling off the inspection as they felt the complaint was fake.

Later, it was found that valuables, including gold and money, were stolen from the house.