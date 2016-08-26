Kerala's decision to kill 'dangerous' dogs unlawful: Maneka

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday came down heavily on the Kerala government’s decision to kill stray dogs terming it as unlawful and unscientific. Gandhi also sought to know where the state government had spent the money meant for sterilisation of dogs.

"Where is the money given by Animal Welfare Board of India to Kerala for sterilisation of dogs? Where has that gone?" she asked.

Kerala government has asked civic bodies to initiate steps for culling of violent stray dogs. The issue became a talking point in the state after a 65-year-old woman died when she was mauled by a pack of dogs at coastal hamlet Pullivilla near Thiruvananthapuram.

Claiming that the move to kill them can make the other dogs even more hostile, Gandhi said: "You say kill, kill, kill. You keep killing and they keep biting. The dog becomes hostile”.

The minister said that the Kerala Cabinet's decision to kill dangerous canines to deal with the dog menace can be misused. "This is an excuse to kill any dog".

The Union Minister, who is also an animal rights activist, said that killing dogs is not only unlawful but counter-productive as it will lead to more breeding.

"If you kill the dog, females will breed more. Also, dogs will come from outside. I am totally with the people of Kerala but if you keep killing, you break the law and you continue to do things that do not work".

Asserting that the best solution would be to sterilise the dogs, Gandhi said: "If you sterilise the dogs they will be happy, they will be gentle. No sterilised dog ever bites. They will also be vaccinated and the problem will go".

"Delhi had 5 lakh dogs and that number would never come down. Once we started sterilising the number came down to 70,000 even though the population and waste of Delhi has gone up over the years," she said.

Gandhi blamed Kerala’s stray dog menace on the increasing urabanisation of the state. She said this was leading to more waste generation and rise in number of stray dogs.

"Dogs are scavengers, they come to eat the rats. Unless you clean up the waste, rats increase. Kerala is very heavily urbanised. There is very little control on the waste. Unless you deal with the waste, your rats will come, with that dogs will come too," she said.