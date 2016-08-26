KOZHIKODE: Keralites are increasingly drawn towards cadaver organ donation, if figures with Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (Mrithasanjeevani) are taken into account. Launched in 2012, the project has so far turned to be a boon to a total of 595 persons by giving kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, small intestine, hand and larynx.

A steady increase is recorded when it comes to the number of total donations. In 2015, a total of 217 organs were donated with a steady increase in number, which stood at 156 in 2014.

A total of 88 and 22 organs were transplanted in needy persons in 2013 and 2012, respectively. This year, the project has caught up 112 donations,figures say.

During the period from August 2012 to December 2015, a total of 406 tissues, including 346 corneas and 60 heart valves, were transplanted through the scheme.

What draws the public towards the organ donation is the increasing awareness along with personal inhibitions.

“During the initial stage, the project was struggling to stay alive with less donors.

Awareness programmes by KNOS, health activists and voluntary organisations have yielded good results.

Besides, religious reasons, which once kept the people off donation, have now motivated them with religious leaders becoming donors,” says Deceased Donor Multi Organ Transplantation Programme state convenor Dr Thomas Mathew.

According to Mrithasanjeevani north zone nodal officer and Kozhikode Government Medical College nephrology department head Dr Sreelatha, KNOS is spending a fair amount of money towards awareness programmes in order to touch better figures.