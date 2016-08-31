Political, student riots blot on state: NCRB data

Ajay Kanth By

KOZHIKODE: It is not the number of murder, rape or dacoity cases but political and student riots that are earning notoriety for Kerala in the country.

As per the latest crime data 2015 released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Kerala is in the top and way ahead of other states when it comes to political and student riots and in third position after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for maximum number of IPC cases registered in 2015.

While Kerala registered 1,031 political riot cases with 1,191 victims, Karnataka which was in second position had only 166 cases and West Bengal in third position with 131 cases.

Similarly, the number of student riots in the state was 154 in 2015 while Uttar Pradesh which was second registered 141 cases. Six communal riot cases were also registered in the state in 2015 while no cases were recorded related to agrarian, industrial or caste conflicts in the state.

“We are yet to fully analyse the data released by the NCRB. As there are lot of elections taking place in the state, the number of political and student riot cases will show a growth,” said State Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera.

When compared to crime figures of 2014, there was only a marginal increase in total number of IPC cases while the number of Special and Local Law (SLL) cases decreased in the state in 2015. In 2015, the total number of IPC cases registered in the state increased to 2,57,074 from 2,06,789 in 2014 while the number of SLL cases fell to 3,96,334 in 2015 from 4,03,576 in 2014.

Kerala registered a total of 334 murder cases in 2015 which was much low compared to the number of cases in West Bengal (2,096), Uttar Pradesh (4,732), Telangana (1,188), Tamil Nadu (1,748) and Karnataka (1,557).

In case of crime against women, only 1,256 rape cases were registered in Kerala which Assam recorded 1733 cases, Madhya Pradesh 4391 cases, Maharashtra 4,144, Rajasthan 3,644, Uttar Pradesh 3,025 and Delhi Union Territory 2,199 cases.