THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas has said that the Kerala Water Authority has plans to bear the cost of the pipeline laid from the distribution line to the water meters of the customer.

Speaking at ‘Kerala@60’ meet-the-press programme under the aegis of the Kesari Journalist Trust here on Thursday he said, as of now, there has been several complaints about the plumbers and licensed contractors fleecing the consumers by claiming that they have to pay bribes to the KWA officials. However, the KWA will charge a monthly maintenance cost to meet the expenses for laying the pipeline.

Pipe wells to be revived

In view of the unprecedented drought condition emerging in the state, the government would give priority to conserve all water sources, including pipe wells. Though there has been difference of opinion on allowing more pipe wells, the already existing pipe wells dug using the fund from the Ground Water Department would be revived. There are around 40,000 pipe wells in the state. Efforts would be made to preserve the village ponds to ensure the availability of water. Rs 525 crore had been allocated for replacing the damaged pipelines. Rs 3,828 crore was required for the providing completely treated drinking water

Common Authority to conserve backwaters

When pointed out that the previous LDF Government’s promise to constitute a Sasthamkotta lake conservation Authority, Mathew T Thomas said, instead of constituting separate authorities for the conservation of backwaters, the Government was mulling constituting a Common Authority. He said government would take a re-look at the draft Bill the UDF Government had intended to introduce. He said the use of river management fund was being misused by constructing pitching on river banks. He said govt had sought recomme-ndations from Law Department on imposing penalty and other punishment on those who pollute rivers by draining industrial pollutants and biowaste into rivers.