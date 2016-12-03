Home States Kerala

Curtains to go up on IFFK on Dec 9

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on December 9.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on December 9. Actor and director Amol Palekar will be the chief guest at the function, which will be presided over by Minister A K Balan.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will release the festival book by handing over a copy to Mayor V K Prashanth. Shasi Tharoor MP, Suresh Gopi MP and K Muraleedharan will also attend the function, at which Czech filmmaker Jiri Menzel will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will begin with Afghani-Iran production Raftan (Parting), which is Afghanistan’s official entry in the Foreign Language category of the Oscar. The country in focus is Kazakhstan, and six films on the lives of artists including Vincent van Gogh will be screened in the ‘Life of Artists’ section.

The Gender Bender section will have films on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities around the world. The section will feature six films that explore the emotional, social, cultural and political situations of the LGBT community. In the World Cinema category, 81 films from 50 countries including India will be screened.  This year, the Aravindan Memorial Lecture will be presented by Ethiopian writer and producer-director Haile Gerima on December 14. Michel Khleifi will head the international jury. The other members include Seema Biswas, Serik Aprymov, Baran Kosari and Pedro Pimenta.

Films will be screened at 13 theatres, which have a total capacity of 9,000. Over 11,000 delegates have already registered for the festival. The valedictory function will be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium on December 16. 

