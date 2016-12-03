THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Salary and pension payment was partially hit in the state on Friday too owing to currency shortage. Payment was fully hit at two treasuries which did not receive any cash.

The Treasuries Department received Rs 99.83 crore against a demand for Rs 140.57 crore. Except in urban areas, treasuries received amounts lesser than their demand.

Twenty-two treasuries which had placed requests between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh got less than Rs 10 lakh. The treasuries which did not receive any transfer were those at Perinthalmanna and Karuvarakundu.

On Thursday, there were 22 treasuries which did not receive any fresh amount. Many of them, like those in Chathannoor, Kadakkal, Chadayamangalam, Peerumede, Koottanad, Kuravilangad received money only on Friday afternoon. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the RBI on Friday resorted to create a feel good impression by ensuring cash supply in the cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Treasuries in Thiruvananthapuram received Rs 15.31 crore against a demand for 19.75 crore. The allocations for some other districts were: Kollam Rs 5.81 crore (request Rs 13.92 cr), Malappuram Rs 2.66 cr (Rs 9.81 cr), Kozhikode Rs 7.40 cr (Rs 12.60 cr).

On the criticism by the BJP that he was creating panic, Isaac said: “I’d responded to the crisis only modestly. But the state is witnessing an anarchy owing to currency shortage.”

“The allegation that the state placed the request for getting currencies at the last minute is baseless. We’d written to the Union Finance Minister well in advance. Consultations were also held with the central bank and nationalised banks,” he said. On Friday, treasuries disbursed pension to 37,702 persons and salary to 5,400 persons. The total distribution, including that for PSUs, was Rs 115 crore. The Treasuries Department has placed a request for Rs 200 crore for Saturday.

The SBT and SBI maintained that salary disbursals through accounts maintained with them were normal, except for shortage of small change.