Baby Castro of Kannur

Published: 04th December 2016 02:31 AM

By C P Sajit
KANNUR: The life and times of Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro have inspired many from far and wide continents over the years. Kannur - the red fortress of Kerala - too has such tales of inspiration to narrate as the legendary leader fades into history.  

It was quite natural for A S Narayana Pillai, a native of Wayanad, to name his youngest son as Baby Castro and add one of the most famous surnames of all times into the family tree to perpetuate the spirit of the Latin revolutionary.

And looking back 47 years later, the father is proud that his son lived upto his expectations. The young Baby Castro grew up hearing the ideology and saga of great revolutionaries and dedicated his life to the cause of the poor. Holding Communism close to his heart, Baby Castro too took up social causes like the Cuban legend and is serving the poor and downtrodden in his capacity as the District Labour Officer here. 

As a youth, Baby Castro was an active member of the AIYF and went on to become its Wayanad district secretary. Though his father was an active worker of the CPM, he later shifted allegiance towards CPI(ML) and continues to staunchly believe in the party ideology even at the age of 92.   Baby Castro told ‘Express’ that his father always believed in Left ideology. But his perceptions changed overtime. He believed that social justice couldn’t be brought out through democracy and emphasised the need of revolution to bring in drastic changes in society.

“It was during those years of ideological transformation that my father decided to name me after Fidel Castro, who in his young age had revolted against the powerful government and took over the reigns in Cuba,” says Baby Castro. Throughout his young days, Baby Castro grew up listening to the brave saga of revolutionary leaders and the Bolivian Diary and the changes that were going on in Soviet Union and Latin American countries. But the young man was not that convince about the   role of revolutions.

That changed with the fall of the mighty Soviet Union and the resultant problems that erupted in East European countries.  Even when countries like Soviet Union fell apart, Fidel Castro never let his people and  country fall apart, he said. As an eventful chapter in history ends with the departure of the great leader, Baby Castro firmly believes that many generations to come will carry forward the leader’s legacy to transform the world.

