Home States Kerala

I-T sleuths swoop down on Biju Ramesh

Close on the heels of the big fat wedding between liquor baron Biju Ramesh’s daughter and Congress leader Adoor Prakash’s son in the city, the Income Tax officials raided the office of Ramesh at East Fort seeking details of the expenses incurred for the wedding.

Published: 06th December 2016 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2016 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the big fat wedding between liquor baron Biju Ramesh’s daughter and Congress leader Adoor Prakash’s son in the city, the Income Tax officials raided the office of Ramesh at East Fort seeking details of the expenses incurred for the wedding. The officials sought evidence regarding the source of money and the contractor who constructed the venue. 


Three officials from the Income Tax Department arrived at the office of Biju Ramesh at around noon and spent seven hours verifying the records to ascertain the expenses incurred for the wedding. They also directed Ramesh to submit a detailed report detailing the expenditure for the wedding. Apparently, Ramesh sought a week’s time for filing the details. 


The luxurious wedding held at Venpalavattom on Sunday, amidst the currency crunch had raised many eyebrows in the state. Over 20,000 guests attended the wedding, which was marked by various cultural and entertainment programmes, including a dance and music show. 


 Ramesh’s daughter Megha tied the knot with Ajaykrishnan, son of Adoor Prakash. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp