I-T sleuths swoop down on Biju Ramesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the big fat wedding between liquor baron Biju Ramesh’s daughter and Congress leader Adoor Prakash’s son in the city, the Income Tax officials raided the office of Ramesh at East Fort seeking details of the expenses incurred for the wedding. The officials sought evidence regarding the source of money and the contractor who constructed the venue.



Three officials from the Income Tax Department arrived at the office of Biju Ramesh at around noon and spent seven hours verifying the records to ascertain the expenses incurred for the wedding. They also directed Ramesh to submit a detailed report detailing the expenditure for the wedding. Apparently, Ramesh sought a week’s time for filing the details.



The luxurious wedding held at Venpalavattom on Sunday, amidst the currency crunch had raised many eyebrows in the state. Over 20,000 guests attended the wedding, which was marked by various cultural and entertainment programmes, including a dance and music show.



Ramesh’s daughter Megha tied the knot with Ajaykrishnan, son of Adoor Prakash.